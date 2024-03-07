US Museum Attempts Underwear-On-Head World Record For Local Holiday

The City Museum said it hopes to gather at least 314 people on 314 Day.

In honour of 314 Day, a nod to St. Louis's area code, the City Museum in Missouri is embracing a lighthearted approach with a serious goal: breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people donning underwear on their heads. This quirky celebration aims to unite the community in a fun and memorable way while supporting a noteworthy cause.

The current record sits at 270 participants, set in 2012 at an Illinois bookstore for a Captain Underpants book release. The City Museum aims to smash that record with 314 participants on March 14th.

"We only need 271 to break the record," museum officials say, "but we're hoping for 314 for some true St Louis spirit!"

The museum will provide (presumably clean) undergarments for participants and will have an official Guinness World Records adjudicator on-site to verify the count. This isn't the first time the City Museum has reached record-breaking heights (or lengths). They already hold titles for the largest pencil, the longest seesaw, and the biggest tennis racket.

"To participate in (or watch) our Guinness World Records attempt, make your way to the vault room, as we will start distributing underwear around 1:45pm and aim to have an official count by 2:15pm. All that's required for participation is to wear the underwear on your head for at least one minute, when directed, and smile for a few photos! All participants will receive a special gift as a thank you for their help," the official website of the event has mentioned.

Will St Louis achieve underwear-wearing glory? Mark your calendars for March 14th to find out.