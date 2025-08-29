US Man Thwarts Burglary Wearing Batman Pajamas: 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes'

A US man has become an overnight 'superhero' sensation after he managed to not only thwart a burglary but also detain a suspect, all while wearing a Batman pajama. The man, identified as Kyle Myvett from Florida, said he had gone to bed at his Cape Coral home when security cameras alerted him around 2 am local time that someone was breaking into his vehicle.

Still dressed in his Batman pajamas, Mr Myvett went outside to investigate and found the suspect going through his truck, according to a report in NBC News. Moments later, he found the same suspect in his neighbour's garage and detained him until officers arrived.

"Thanks to a quick-thinking neighbour in his Batman pajamas, another burglary suspect was put behind bars," Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said in a statement.

The suspect has been identified as Jystin Schimpl, 20, who has had previous run-ins with law enforcement agencies. As per CCPD, Schimpl broke into Mr Myvett's vehicle, as well as his neighbour's, and stole multiple items, including two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 each, cash, a woman's wristlet, and more than $500 in gift cards.

"Schimpl claimed another male was with him, but the name of that male changed multiple times," the release stated.

"The Lee County Sheriff's Office Helicopter as well as a Cape Coral Police Department K9 searched the area, but no other suspects were located."

Schimpl has been lodged in jail on charges including burglary and petty theft.

'Not all heroes wear capes...'

Meanwhile, Mr Myvett posed for a photo with police in his Caped Crusader outfit that has since gone viral on social media.

"Not all heroes wear capes, some wear pajamas," said one user while another added: "Bro was waiting his whole life for this opportunity."

A third commented: "Dude is sitting at home watching TV hears a commotion and sees the robber. He thinks to himself, Hell yeah, I've got just the onesie for this occasion."

A fourth said: "That's gotta be the coolest story involving pajamas I've ever heard."