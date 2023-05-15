US Man Loses $6 Million Jackpot, But Still Managed To Win $100,000

The winner plans to save his winnings. (Representational Image)

A man from Michigan who played a multimillion-dollar lottery game several times and lost still managed to win a whopping $100,000, CNN reported. The man who chose to remain anonymous managed to win thousands of dollars with a losing ticket.

The Wayne County man cashed in using his previously unsuccessful tickets as part of the Michigan Lottery's $6 million jackpot second-chance drawings.

The man told the Michigan Lottery, "I (had) been playing the $6 million jackpot game a lot, so when I learned there was a second-chance component to the game, I figured I might as well give it a try."

The 43-year-old winner was selected in a random drawing on April 27.

Each non-winning $6 million jackpot ticket is eligible for a second shot a winning a prize ranging from $500 to $100,000.

The man did not believe that he'd won at first.

"I got an email from the lottery one day informing me that I'd won a $100,000 prize," he said in a news release. "I thought it was a joke."

He even called to check if the email was a scam- but it wasn't.

"I was shocked!" he said. "Winning still doesn't seem real, and I don't think it will sink in for a while."

The winner plans to save his winnings.