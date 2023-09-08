US Man Goes To 777 Movies In A Single Year, Smashes World Record

Zach Swope is a huge lover of film.

An American man has set a world record by attending 777 movie screenings within the span of a single year. According to Guinness World Records, film buff Zach Swope (USA) has broken the record for the most films seen in a cinema in one year after attending a total of 777 screenings between July 2022 and July 2023. The previous record of 715 was set by Vincent Krohn (France) in 2018. Zach, 32, says he is a "huge lover of film" and watches an average of 100-150 films at the cinema each year.

For his record-breaking attempt, he viewed a diverse selection of films, commencing with "Minions: Rise of Gru" and concluding with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

The British reference book said that in order to achieve this record, all films must be watched in their entirety, and each one must be watched independently of any other activity, meaning that Zach could not take naps or look at his phone while in the cinema.

Indeed, Zach was strictly prohibited from eating or drinking while enjoying the films. The cinema staff closely monitored him during each screening to ensure full compliance with these regulations.

He primarily watched the majority of the films at Regal Cinemas, making use of his Regal Unlimited Membership, which enables him to watch an unlimited number of movies for just $22 per month.

"Zach undertook this challenge while working a full-time job. He worked every weekday from 6:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., after which he would visit the cinema to watch up to three films, and on weekends he would watch more," reported the GWR.