US Man Beats Traffic By Flying To Work On Paramotor: 'No Runway Required'

Commuting is often the most gruelling part of any workday, as the time spent in traffic can sap your precious energy that might otherwise be put into productive work. While public transport can solve the issue to an extent, a man in the US found a rather unique way to beat traffic and reach the office by simply flying there. Instead of driving his car or taking a bus, Jacob Hutzler, an air traffic controller, flies himself to work using a paramotor, which helps him reach his office in only 20 minutes.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Colorado-based Hutzler detailed his stylish commuting method, which does not involve any runway, just his love for flying and a little courage to take the odd path.

"Here's how I fly my Paramotor to work as an air traffic Controller. A paramotor is basically a paraglider with a propeller backpack. You strap a motor and propeller to your back, launch on foot, and fly," said Hutzler.

"I'm flying my Parajet Maverick paired with an Ozone Sirocco 3 18m wing. The Maverick is an absolute beast of a setup, and the Sirocco 3 gives me that perfect mix of speed, performance, and handling."

Explaining the process, Hutzler said he starts by walking to the road in front of the apartment complex, then sets up his wing and pre-flights the motor.

"It is only a 20-minute flight to the tower, and I have to establish two-way communications with the tower before I enter the Class Delta airspace," said Hutzler.

Highlighting that it was just him and the sky, Hutzler then makes contact with his colleagues at the tower and seeks permission to land south of the airport for a low approach to the land.

"Paramotor Papa Juliet, approved as requested. Landing at your own risk. Use caution, wind calm," the tower responds, after which he makes a relatively calm landing.



Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'So Cool'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 13.5 million views and thousands of comments as social media users were envious of Hutzler's commute choice.

"This is so cool, dude. Really badass," said one user, while another added: "This is the coolest commute to work I have ever seen. Wish I could also travel to my office in a similar way."

A third commented: "I was thinking “damn that would never work where I'm from, it's way too windy” and then you proceed to fly by my damn water tower for me to be so corrected."

A fourth said: "So I guess there is no flying during a rainstorm. But in all reality, how in the world does anyone actually get permission to do legally do that? I can't imagine local officials being too thrilled about it."