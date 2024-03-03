US Man, 70, Sets New Guinness World Record By Eating 34,000 Burgers

Donald Gorske now buys burgers in bulk twice a week.

Donald Gorske, the holder of a Guinness World Record title, has further solidified his position as the individual who has consumed the highest number of Big Mac burgers in a lifetime. Over the course of 2023, the 70-year-old consumed an additional 728 Big Macs, bringing his total count to a staggering 34,128 Big Macs.

Mr Gorske's journey with Big Macs began approximately 52 years ago, precisely on May 17, 1972, as documented by Guinness World Records. Reflecting on his inaugural Big Mac experience, he said, "I am probably going to eat these for the rest of my life." From that day forward, he diligently kept track of each burger, storing the cartons in his car and commencing his count from day one.

Hailing from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, USA, Mr Gorske, a retired prison officer, preserved containers and receipts spanning decades. Despite the widespread attention garnered by his endeavour, Mr Gorske secured his initial world record in 1999. Initially consuming nine burgers daily, he later tapered his intake to two - one for lunch and the other for dinner.

According to the organisation responsible for verifying records, Mr Gorske used to make daily trips to McDonald's to procure fresh burgers. However, since retiring, he now purchases them in bulk twice a week, savouring one immediately and storing the remainder for later consumption.

Remarkably, Mr Gorske's dietary habits primarily revolve around his daily quota of Big Macs. In times of hunger, he supplements with potato chips, fruit bars, or ice cream.

He tried a Burger King Whopper in 1984, but steadfastly adheres to his beloved Big Mac, affirming, "When I like something, I stick with it all the time."

Notably, Mr Gorske's love for Big Macs even played a role in his marriage proposal to his wife Mary, which occurred in a parking lot. Reflecting on her tolerance of his idiosyncrasies, Mr. Gorske expressed gratitude, noting, "She has put up with a lot of obsessive-compulsive things I do and hasn't let my Big Mac thing get to her."

The most astonishing part is Mr Gorske's claim of never experiencing health issues despite consuming over 34,000 burgers. To uphold his well-being, he abstains from French fries accompanying his burgers and engages in a daily six-mile walk.