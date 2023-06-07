US Journalist Posts Video Of How She Dealt With Annoying Fan: 'Get The Hell Out Of My Face'

US sports reporter Samantha Rivera

Unruly spectators frequently interfere with reporters' work by interrupting them, but a US sports journalist has recently demonstrated how to handle the bothersome obstructers.

CBS Miami sports reporter Samantha Rivera was busy in her coverage of the Vegas Golden Knights' 7-2 win over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Suddenly, one obnoxious fan tried to come into the camera frame, shouting when Samantha was speaking on live TV.

Keeping her eyes on the camera, she stiff-arms the rowdy fan with her right arm while holding her microphone in the other.

Watch the video:

Ms. Rivera kept saying "nope" as the fan attempted to invade her live shot.

"That's the kind of fan you don't want to be, right?" Ms. Rivera continued as she gave a review of Game 2.

Ms. Rivera also addressed the incident on social media with a tweet saying, "Listen, I don't give a damn what team you're rooting for; get the hell out of my face when I'm working and respect that I'm here to do my job."

On the internet, people are praising her for being attentive enough to keep the fan out of the broadcast while still delivering the news.