US Family Reunites With Lost Dog After Three Years, Thanks To Microchip

The Smith family with their dog, Jill.

Throughout history, dogs have consistently provided their owners with unwavering love and companionship. As a result, the prospect of being separated from these loyal animals can be an emotionally distressing experience for humans.

For the past three years, a family residing in McKinney, Texas, has been undergoing a comparable ordeal, which finally came to an end when the microchip implanted in their beloved canine facilitated a heartwarming reunion.

Rex and Britnee Smith said that in July 2020, their two pit bulls, Jack and Jill, vanished from the backyard of their home in Little Rock Arkansas.

Despite their efforts, including searching the area nearby, distributing flyers, and utilising social media platforms, the family couldn't uncover any clues regarding the whereabouts of their missing dogs. The Smiths ultimately made a significant move to McKinney, Texas, spanning a distance of 300 miles, and had lost hope that they would never be reunited with their beloved pets.

However, the family's luck took an unexpected turn when they received a surprising phone call from the Little Rock Animal Village, bearing unexpected news about the discovery of their dog, Jill.

The shelter informed the Smiths that Jill had been found as a stray and was subsequently scanned for a microchip, which revealed Rex Smith's phone number as the contact information.

The Smith family made the journey back to Little Rock to participate in the long-awaited reunion, a heartwarming event that was beautifully captured in photographs by Friends of the Animal Village and then shared across social media platforms.

"I didn't think our dogs would ever come back because they're such great dogs, and I know no one would ever just turn them in or take them to the vet," Britnee Smith told USA Today.

