Woman Kills Pet Dog In 'Tantric' Ritual, Rotten Body Found At Bengaluru Home

A woman killed one of her three pet dogs in an alleged 'tantric' ritual at her house in Bengaluru earlier this week, officials said on Saturday. The incident came to light after the residents living nearby informed civic officials of a strong stench coming from the apartment.

According to officials, the woman, identified as Triparna Payak, strangled her pet Labrador dog and cut its neck. She then wrapped the dog's body in a cloth, sealed all the windows and doors, locked the apartment, and fled. Days later, when neighbours noticed a rotten smell coming from near the apartment, they informed the Bengaluru civic body (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike).

When the civic officials opened the door, they found the rotten body of the dog with a cut on its neck.

Some objects were also found in the apartment, prompting the authorities to investigate the black magic angle. Many religious pictures were scattered around the house, indicating that some kind of a 'tantric' ritual was performed.

Additionally, there were two dogs (alive) inside the house tied with a lease to the wall.

"The dogs are undergoing treatment at the BMP hospital," the complainant, Dr Rudresh Kumar, said.

The post-mortem of the Labrador revealed that it had died four days ago.

Police have filed a case against the woman under animal cruelty and related sections at the Mahadevpura police station. They are investigating whether the horrific crime was an act of black magic or if the accused's mental state is responsible for it.

The accused is a resident of West Bengal, officials said.

The incident has raised serious questions about animal rights and the safety of pets in the city. Many animal lovers and organisations have expressed their anger on social media and are demanding strict action against the accused.