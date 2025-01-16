US CEO's Post On Husband's "Zero Achievements" Goes Viral, He Responds

A LinkedIn post shared by a US-based CEO of a cybersecurity company is going viral on social media. In the post, Stacey Champagne, CEO of Hackers in Heels, jokingly criticised her husband's lack of achievements in 2024. "I had multiple clear-cut career accomplishments in 2024. My husband? Zero. No certifications. No college courses completed. No documentary features. No awards," she wrote. "'How do you *do* that?!' I asked from across the dining table, 'how are you able to go through a whole year without doing any of these sort of things and be OK?' He didn't have a response," she added, stating that the response gave her so much to unpack.

Ms Champagne further questioned why she was unable to be content without "conventional markers of accomplishment". "My gut says that this is a question that many people, namely high-performing women, grapple with too. I don't have an answer, but I'm curious what your thoughts are: Could you go a year without a single new certification, interview, award, promotion and be OK with yourself for it?" she asked users.

Ms Champagne's post quickly went viral on social media, with many users shocked by the uncalled nature of the post. The barrage of comments even prompted her husband, a US Navy personnel, to react.

"First off: the point of Stacey's post is that she approves of my lack of quals/certs and wishes she could reach my level of zen," Jesse Sciuto explained. He further revealed that he was a dual warfare qualified Navy man with a STEM Master's degree and has already completed all qualifications and requirements for his current rank. "Stacey has to constantly compete and guess what could help her or give her the edge. That sounds like a nightmare to me. I want to see a manual and a checklist," he continued.

Mr Sciuto also said that he spent last year learning his new job, getting back into shape and enjoying his hobbies including cooking. " I do all of our grocery shopping and cook all of our meals (because I love to cook) which has freed up time for Stacey so she could continue to be the amazing badass she is. I'm the most content I have ever been. Getting CISSP this year though," he wrote.

However, despite Mr Sciuto's explanation, social media users slammed Stacey Champagne. "Found this on X and thought it was a fake. Still not convinced this person and her alleged husband is even real. Some people would - quite literally - sell their soul (or their family) for clicks and likes on the internet. If my wife would speak about me like this - public or private - the next google search would be 'divorce lawyer'," wrote one user.

"I knew I had left something off my To-Do list this week ... publicly humiliate my spouse on LinkedIn. I'll get right on it," commented another. "The first certificate the husband should get in 2025 is a divorce certificate," jokingly wrote a third user.

"We are not taken aback by your "keen inisghts"; rather we're horrified that this poor man has chosen to stay married," commented one user.