US Cafe Sues Customer For Tipping Waitress $3,000 And Then Demanding It Back: Report

The customer claimed that the tip was part of a social media movement.

A restaurant in Pennsylvania, in the United States, is suing a diner for more than $3,000 (Rs 2.40 lakh). This is due to the fact that the customer initially left a substantial tip for a waitress working at the restaurant but asked for a refund later.

The waitress named Mariana Lambert was thrilled to get a tip of several thousand dollars from the customer named Eric Smith for her work at Alfredo's Pizza Cafe. The incident had happened in June, as reported by CNN.

Managers were initially sceptical, but the credit card transaction was successful. Mr Smith said that a social media campaign titled 'Tips for Jesus' inspired him to leave the generous tip. It genuinely meant a lot to Ms Lambert, she said. Despite being deeply moved, she was still in disbelief.

Her joy, however, did not last long because Mr Smith challenged the charged tip with his credit card provider.

When they learned of the dispute with the credit company, the restaurant assumed it was a miscommunication because Ms Lambert had already received the large sum by that point.

The restaurant manager Zachary Jacobson made several attempts to contact Mr Smith via Facebook but was unsuccessful. As a result, the manager filed charges with the magistrate's office, labelling the entire incident as "aggravating".

Mr Jacobson at Alfredo's Cafe is hoping they will win the court battle and won't be asked to pay $3,000 back.

As per the report by the New York Post, the manager of Alfredo's Pizza Cafe said, "Unfortunately, we had to file charges through the magistrate's office because now we're just out of this money at this point. And he told us to sue him, so that's what we're going to end up doing, I guess. I hope that he owns up to his actions and comes forth and does pay this, because you shouldn't have done this if this was the end result."