Customers At Restaurant Leave $5,000 Tip On $205 Bill

A Pennsylvania waitress was surprised to receive $5,000 as tip (Representative Image)

A group of regulars at a Pennsylvania restaurant surprised their waitress on Saturday night by leaving $5,000 as tip on a bill of $205. According to CBS Philly, the customers - who have not been named - dine regularly at a country club restaurant called Anthony's at Paxon Hollow. On Saturday, shortly before the state's ban on indoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic went into effect, the group of golfers left a generous tip for their waitress Gianna DiAngelo.

The restaurant took to Facebook to thank the customers. "We have no words other than THANK YOU," they wrote in a post that has been widely shared on the social media platform. "Unbelievable support for our staff here!! Thank you for helping our staff get though the holidays."

"What an incredible, amazing gift! Given the tough times those in the industry are facing it warms your heart to see someone do something so incredibly generous!" wrote one Facebook user.

"Amazing! So wonderful to see good people in the world," said another.

Gianna DiAngelo, the recipient of the generous tip, says that she is stunned.

"I'm just happy with anything. So when they were saying $5,000, I just couldn't even believe it. I'm going to put that money away toward college and pay it forward to do something good for other people," she said to ABC News.

Ms DiAngelo, who is studying to be a nurse, added that she hopes to pay their generosity forward by being the best nurse she can be.