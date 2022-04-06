"Are You A Terrorist?" Asks US Airport Kiosk, Leaving Twitter In Splits

A self check-in kiosk at a US airport posed a curious question.

A picture of the “advanced level” of security at a US airport against terrorist threats has left social media guffawing. The image is from a self-check-in counter where the in-built system asks a person, “Are you a terrorist?”.  It also offers two options: “yes” or “no”.

Asaad Sam Hanna, a freelance journalist, shared the snapshot on Twitter with the caption, “Advanced level of security at the US airport”. 

In a follow-up tweet, Mr  Hanna added, “Next level: Just be honest, dude.”

The post has racked up responses from amused social media users who wondered how asking this question was contributing to airport security since anyone could cheat the machine.

“I really don't understand how, since 9/11, our airport check-in has become more computerised, with much less human-to-human interactions. Given past observations by agents who have noticed suspicious behaviour seems like a bad thing for security,” a person wrote.

However, another user explained that asking these types of questions may have merit. “If you are (a terrorist), and you lie, it's a way for law enforcement to bring additional charges.”

The US has deployed these AI-powered self-check-in kiosks and cameras at airports across the country. As per a Discover Magazine report,  these machines use facial recognition technology and also capture biometric data of passengers flying into the country.

