US: 8-Feet-Long Alligator Breaks Into Family's Garage, Chugs Down Slab Of Diet Coke

The reptile has been safely relocated by the trapper service. (Representative Photo)

A US couple were recently shocked to find an alligator into their garage, which had chugged down a slab of Diet Coke. According to WSVN, Karyn and Jamie Dobson said that they were watching TV in their Florida home on Wednesday night when they heard what they thought was a car accident.

“The crash was big, like wicked,” Ms Karyn told the media outlet.

However, when Mr Jamie went to the garage, he found an 8-feet alligator was backing away, with froth from the coke cans all over the floor. “I open the door about a quarter way, peek my head in, and there's the alligator,” Mr Jamie said. “Very quickly closed the door [and said], 'Karyn, we have an alligator in our garage,' something that, coming from the Midwest, we really haven't experienced before,” he added.

Viral Video | Crocodile Tries To Jump Into Fishing Boat Of Australian Adventurers

Further, speaking to the media outlet, Mr Jamie said that the 8-foot-long reptile was quick to notice that it had been spotted as it began to back away from him and flash its teeth. The Dobsons then immediately called a local wrangler known as “Ray the Trapper” who was able to get the situation under control.

The couple revealed that the alligator had gotten into a box of Diet Coke and made a mess in the garage. They said that they were preparing for an upcoming party and had drinks banked up for the occasion.

"There was Diet Coke spewing everywhere, because the gator was interested, tore open the box, had a few cans," Ms Karyn told WSVN, adding that the gator “probably thought it was beer maybe”.

Viral Video | This Video Of Crocodile Sneaking Up On Deer Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

Separately, Guardian reported the alligator is believed to have sneaked in after the couple returned from walking their dog and neglected to close the garage door. The Dobsons said that they recently moved to Florida from Chicago and were not aware of the danger of leaving the garage door open. Now, the reptile has been safely relocated by the trapper service.

Meanwhile, the Guardian reported that alligator encounters in built-up communities are more frequent during mating season, which began in April. The reptiles emerge from the swamps and go looking for a partner. Wildlife officials say that they rarely pose a direct threat to humans.