Viral Video: Crocodile Tries To Jump Into Fishing Boat Of Australian Adventurers

The moment a crocodile jumped out of the water and onto a couple's fishing boat has been captured in a heart-stopping video. Kathryn Dyball and Cameron Bates shared the clip on YouTube and informed that they were fishing off their 15-foot longboat in the Kimberly region of northwestern Australia when they spotted the predator lurking in the water.

The couple filmed the moment the crocodile was drawn to their vessel by the lure. In the clip, one can see a saltwater crocodile rapidly swimming through the water toward the boat before snapping its jaws at the lure.

Watch the clip below:

The crocodile is seen following the fishing line that is being dragged through the lake by the couple. As the line is pulled from the water, the crocodile then tries to catch it unsuccessfully. It then pauses for a moment as its attention is caught by the mobile phone filming over the side of the boat. The animal then launches itself out of the water and bumps its head against the phone.

For a second, the crocodile manages to hold onto the edge of the vessel with its two forefeet before it sinks back into the water. The footage goes shaky and a moment later the animal is seen floating once again in the lake as the boat moves away.

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 107,000 times on YouTube. With several comments, while one internet user wrote, “That croc was like DON'T PLAY ME LIKE THAT BOY! I'll mess you UP! LOL! My heart would have skipped a few beats,” another said, “You asked for it, you got it.” “The look he gives screams " oh you think that's funny? I will show you something funny, come here!!'” wrote third.

