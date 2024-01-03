UPSC Interview Scene From '12th Fail' Makes Forest Officer Nostalgic: ''Been There 3 Times''

The film had its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr has been receiving love and appreciation from all quarters, with some calling it the best film of 2023. Notably, the movie is inspired by the life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a three-minute clip from the film that captures the tense and nail-biting moment before a candidate steps into the UPSC building for the final interview.

The scene made Mr Kaswan nostalgic and made him reminisce about his own experience of going through the interview process thrice. He also hailed the scene saying it was "such a real depiction of what happens in the UPSC building during the interview".

''What a nostalgic feeling. And such a real depiction of what happens in the UPSC building during the interview. Been there three times like this,'' he wrote while sharing the video. In the scene, Vikrant Massey's character Manoj Sharma is seen entering the UPSC building to attend his interview.

Watch the video here:

What a nostalgic feeling. And such a real depiction of what happens in UPSC building during interview. Been there three times like this !! pic.twitter.com/EJVxlT54Qu — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 1, 2024

In another tweet, the officer also explained that a line of candidates is seen at the entrance, and before the interview board calls, the candidate needs to sit outside the board room also for a few minutes.

Reacting to his tweet, one user said, ''And interview takes place in similar setting "round table arrangement". Another wrote, ''The Longest Wait! And you still remember the heart thumping.. Miraculous the nervousness vanishes once you enter the interview board.''

A third said, ''The level of pressure and restlessness in the mind is quite high until you enter the interview board. Especially when you wait alone outside the room for your turn. Only a peon is present there who occasionally provides some reassurance.''

The film which is based on real-life experiences draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. The film was released in theatres on October 27 and had its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29. It has also been sent to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination.

'12th Fail' also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee.