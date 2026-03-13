UPI In 2026: 12 Features Most Users Still Don't Use - Offline Payments, Credit Lines, AutoPay

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become the backbone of digital payments, processing about 20 billions of transactions every month. Yet many users still use it only for the basic "scan and pay" function. Over the past few years, NPCI has rolled out several powerful and advanced features that make payments faster, automated and even possible without internet in some cases.

Here are 12 UPI features in 2026 that many users still don't fully use:

1. UPI Lite for Small Payments

UPI Lite allows users to make small payments instantly without entering a UPI PIN.

It works like an on-device wallet where users load money from their bank account. It enables low-value transactions up to Rs 500 (with a maximum balance of Rs 2,000) without a PIN, making everyday payments faster.

This is designed for frequent payments like tea, metro tickets or small retail purchases.

How to turn it on:

Open your UPI app, tap on UPI Lite and add funds from your linked bank account.

The feature is available in almost all the popular apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

2. Tap & Pay: Skip QR Codes

With UPI Tap & Pay, users can simply tap their smartphone on a merchant device or NFC-enabled QR tag instead of scanning a code.

The feature works on phones with near-field communication (NFC) capability, and transactions can be completed instantly through compatible UPI apps.

For amounts above certain limits, the payment is authenticated with the usual UPI PIN.

Limits & fees:

Standard UPI limits apply.

How to turn it on:

Enable NFC on your phone and then select Tap & Pay in your UPI app.

An important point to note here is that it not only requires NFC-enabled phone, but also merchant terminal support.

3. UPI AutoPay: Automatic Payments

This feature enables automatic recurring payments for services such as OTT subscriptions, SIP investments or utility bills.

NPCI has also introduced tools that allow users to view, manage and cancel all AutoPay mandates from a central dashboard of the respective payment app, improving transparency and reducing unwanted deductions.

Limits and fees:

Depends on the mandate rules defined by NPCI.

How to turn it on:

Approve a UPI mandate while subscribing to a service.

How to check:

Look for AutoPay/Mandates in your UPI app settings.

4. Credit on UPI

UPI is no longer limited to bank balances. This facility allows users to access pre-sanctioned credit lines from banks through UPI-based digital payments.

This feature is aimed at bringing credit-card convenience into the UPI ecosystem, especially for merchant payments.

Limits and fees:

Depends on the bank-approved credit line and interest terms.

How to turn it on:

Link the credit line to your UPI app.

How to check/enable:

Available only if your bank has offered a credit line.

5. UPI Lite Auto Top-Up

This enhancement allows users to automatically refill their UPI Lite balance from the linked bank account when it drops below a certain level.

NPCI introduced this auto top-up feature so users don't have to manually reload the wallet every time it runs low.

Limits & fees:

Same limits as UPI Lite

How to turn it on:

Open your UPI app, then go to UPI Lite settings and enable Auto Top-Up

6. Offline Payments with UPI Lite X

It allows users to send money even without an internet connection in some cases and is best for areas where there is weak or no mobile data. The system uses technologies like NFC and on-device balance to enable limited offline payments.

Limits and fees:

Small-value payments using stored balance.

How to turn it on:

Enable UPI Lite X inside supported apps

7. Pay Utility Bills Directly via UPI

The UPI apps now integrate with the Bharat Bill Payment System, enabling users to pay electricity, gas, water and telecom bills without switching platforms.

How to turn it on:

Open your UPI app and go to Bill Payments section

8. UPI International Payments

Indian travellers can now use UPI in several countries such as Singapore, UAE and France through partnerships with foreign payment networks.

This is gradually turning UPI into a global digital payments platform.

9. UPI for IPO Applications

Investors can use UPI to block funds for IPO applications under the ASBA mechanism. This eliminates the need for traditional banking steps during public issue applications.

How it works:

First, apply for IPO

Approve UPI payment mandate

10. UPI Collect Requests

Instead of sending money, users can also request payments through UPI collect requests. This feature is commonly used by merchants, freelancers and small businesses.

How to use it:

Open your UPI app

Go to Request/Collect

Enter UPI ID and amount

11. Multiple Bank Accounts in One App

UPI allows users to link several bank accounts to a single app, giving them the flexibility to choose which account to pay from during each transaction.

How to enable:

Open you UPI app

Add bank account

Follow the steps on the screen

12. Smart QR And Dynamic QR Codes for Faster Checkout

Merchants can generate transaction-specific dynamic QR codes that automatically include the payment amount, reducing manual entry errors and speeding up checkout.

How it works:

User scans QR

Amount appears automatically

Confirm payment

How to Stay in Control of Your UPI Payments

Check active AutoPay mandates: Open your UPI app and check Mandates/AutoPay section

Cancel subscriptions: Tap the mandate then select Pause or Cancel

Disable UPI Lite:

Go to UPI Lite settings

Withdraw funds

Turn off feature

Be careful with collect requests: If you receive a payment request from an unknown UPI ID, do not approve it and verify the sender.

UPI has evolved far beyond QR payments. With features such as offline transactions, automatic payments and bank-backed credit lines, the system is gradually becoming a full digital payments ecosystem rather than just a transfer tool.

And as NPCI continues expanding its capabilities, many of these features could soon become as common as the simple QR scan that started India's digital payments revolution.

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions (FAQs):

What are the new UPI features in 2026?

NPCI has announced features over the years that have made UPI the backbone of digital payments. Features like UPI Lite, UPI Lite X (offline payments), Tap & Pay via NFC, Credit on UPI, AutoPay mandates, international payments, and dynamic QR codes make the digital payment platform one of the best in the world.

How UPI Tap & Pay works in 2026?

UPI Tap & Pay lets users tap an NFC-enabled smartphone on a compatible payment terminal or tag to complete a transaction without scanning a QR code.

UPI features most users don't know

Many users are unaware of tools like UPI Lite, UPI AutoPay, Credit on UPI, offline payments via UPI Lite X, and international UPI payments.

What are the hidden options for UPI in 2026?

Hidden or lesser-used features include offline payments, automatic subscription mandates, credit-based payments, dynamic QR codes, and bill payments integrated with the Bharat Bill Payment System.

What is the UPI Lite daily limit?

UPI Lite allows transactions up to Rs 500 per payment, with a maximum wallet balance of Rs 2,000 loaded from the bank account.