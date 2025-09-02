Upgrade Time? Apple Puts More iPhones On The Vintage List Before iPhone 17 Launch

Apple is getting ready for its major product launch to unveil the iPhone 17 series. Just days before the event, the company has quietly added several older iPhone models to its official "Vintage" list. This means these devices will no longer receive full support, and users might consider upgrading soon.

The "Vintage" status is given to Apple products that have not been sold or distributed for five to seven years. As of September 2025, iPhone models added to this list include iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, including the (PRODUCT)RED versions of the iPhone 8 series. Notably, the 128GB iPhone 8 Plus is still not on the list but could be soon.

Other older models such as iPhone 4 (8GB), iPhone 5, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and iPhone 7 Plus were already classified as vintage. Alongside the iPhones, some MacBook models like the 11-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro are also on the vintage list.

Apple's vintage classification allows these devices to remain eligible for repairs by Apple and authorised service centres, though repair availability depends on spare parts stock. However, these devices usually do not receive the latest iOS updates.

In two years, Apple will mark these phones as "Obsolete", a category for products not sold for over seven years. Obsolete devices lose all hardware support, even if parts are available, signalling an urgent need for users to upgrade to newer models.