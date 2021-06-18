Uttar Pradesh Police Rides The Coca Cola Meme Wave To Spread Vaccine Awareness

Uttar Pradesh Police shared a post urging people to get vaccinated.

In this day and age, social media platforms are your best bet if you want to get your message across to a large number of people. But if you want to ensure that your content does not get lost in a barrage of similar posts, it is important to keep up with the trends that are viral. And in this regard, it appears that the Uttar Pradesh police department has hit the nail on the head with their latest post on COVID-19 vaccination. In a post shared on Friday on the department's official Twitter handle, Uttar Pradesh police have used the social media buzz around the soft drink Coca Cola to ask people to get themselves vaccinated.

In the poster, the Coca Cola logo is replaced with Covaxin and Covishield, the names of the two COVID-19 vaccines that are being administered across the country. But the name of the brand has been smartly incorporated with the names of the vaccines. In addition to this, the poster also contains a note that says, "Shots of safety," next to the signature bottle symbol of the brand. Along with the post, the tweet says, "A shot in the arm to prevent the harm!"

The soft drink brand has been creating a buzz on social media platforms for a few days now, after star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo picked up two bottles of Coca Cola placed at a table at a recent press conference. He set the bottles aside before holding up a bottle of water. Since then, the Internet has been flooded with opinions, memes and commentaries about the footballer's action.

Reacting to the timely post by the UP police department, one user wrote in Hindi, "This is great!" Several others shared the tweet. Another user said, "Exactly."

Ye badiya hai ???? — Bhuwanaditya (@bhuwanaditya) June 18, 2021

This is not the first time the UP police department has used a popular meme's subject to get its message across to citizens. A few days ago, the department also tweeted a post in reference to "Chellam sir", a popular character from the web series Family Man 2. Sharing a clip from the show, they wrote, " Every ‘Family Man' should safeguard their hard-earned money from scamster! #Chellam Sir is a ‘man for all seasons'. Even Sri ‘Can't '!" Take a look at the tweet here.

Reacting to this post, one user wrote, "Now that's called creativity..."

Now that's called creativity.. Hats off to UP administration.. Whoever is handling.. ???? — Sumit Pathak (@srpsumit) June 11, 2021

"Nicely done," wrote another user.

Tell us what you think of these creative messages.