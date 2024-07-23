Budget 2024: Bihar And Andhra Pradesh Get Major Funding; Social Media Reacts With Memes

Budget 2024: The announcement sparked a lively reaction on social media.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant financial aid for Andhra Pradesh and major infrastructure projects for Bihar. The budget's generous allocations have ignited a flurry of memes on social media, reflecting the public's lively reaction to the new development initiatives.

The buzz largely revolves around comparing the reactions of both states and the perspectives of people from other regions.

Have a look at these memes:

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in budget 2024#Budget2024pic.twitter.com/AwalRbpuIX — Sumit Mishra (@SumitLinkedIn) July 23, 2024

Bihar & Andhra Pradesh in Budget 2024 #Budget2024pic.twitter.com/qVUC94tADc — Luv G (@notluvguru) July 23, 2024

The Union Budget on Tuesday unveiled big-ticket measures for Bihar, proposing an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in the state and outlining plans for new airports and sports infrastructure. The government will also provide Rs 11,500 crore to the state for flood mitigation.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies.

The central government will also provide Rs 15,000 crore in financial assistance for Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of developing Amaravati, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"Our government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. We are recognising the state's need for capital. We will facilitate special financial support through multilateral development agencies. In the current financial year, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," she said.