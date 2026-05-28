Ukrainian Woman Praises India's 'Insane' Delivery Times, Says 'What's The Excuse' For Europe

A Ukrainian content creator living in India has gone viral after praising the incredible speed of the country's quick-commerce delivery services. In an Instagram post, Sandra On marvelled at how groceries and household essentials arrive at her doorstep in mere minutes. She contrasted this lightning-fast service with Europe, where standard deliveries frequently take hours.

Despite not knowing how the delivery model works, Sanrdra said it freed up her schedule, allowing her to dedicate more time to the things that truly matter in life.

"Let's start with India. Delivery time, 6 minutes. SIX MINUTES. In Delhi. For context: getting from one side of Delhi to the other takes 2-3 hours without traffic. And with traffic, that's already a whole spiritual journey. I still don't understand how they do it. Groceries, household stuff, under 10 minutes. I'm not joking," said Sandra.

Citing an 'insane' example of how quick the delivery is in India, Sandra said: "I was in the middle of cooking and realised I was missing one ingredient. I ordered it instantly and it arrived before I even needed it. I didn't have to stop. I didn't have to lose focus. The whole process just continued."

Sandra highlighted that in Europe, she would have to completely switch her focus, drop everything and "either figure out a substitute or go to the shop yourself".



"I lived in Europe for 8 years. Delivery takes minimum 20-30 minutes. And that's for groceries! Okay, Kyiv is huge, I get it. But Warsaw isn't that big, so what's the excuse? And the delivery fee? Don't even get me started," said Sandra.



"Because the wait is so long in Europe, I usually just get up and go to the shop myself. At least I got my steps in and moved my body a little. But in India, it's the opposite, the delivery is so convenient that I barely leave the house anymore."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users explained that the quick commerce companies relied on a chain of dark stores, which allowed a drastic reduction in delivery times.

"Delivery time depends on how close the storehouse is. The speed of the delivery driver doesn't matter," said one user, while another added: "I live in Canada. If I have groceries delivered in a same day I ordered, I am happy."

A third commented: "It's solved through logistics optimisation. Quick-commerce companies like Blinkit build micro-warehouses/dark stores so that most societies and households are within roughly a 10-minute delivery radius. So even in a city like Delhi, the delivery partner usually isn't travelling from far away, the order is coming from a nearby warehouse."

A fourth said: "I don't know how I lived without BlinkIt or Instamart tbh. Back home, any delivery service for groceries takes a minimum of 1.5 hours."