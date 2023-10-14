UK Woman Marries Herself In Unique Celebration, Ending The Wait For 'Mr Right'

The woman saved up 20 years for her dream wedding, only to marry herself.

Sarah Wilkinson, a 42-year-old woman from the United Kingdom, has dedicated the past 20 years to saving for her ideal wedding, even though she has not yet found the right life partner. However, her desire for a grand celebration did not wane.

In light of this, Ms Wilkinson made the decision to host a wedding ceremony, purchased an engagement ring for herself, and celebrated the special day in the company of her friends at Harvest House in Felixstowe, Suffolk, as reported by the BBC.

"It was a lovely day for me to be centre of attention," Ms Wilkinson, who works as a credit controller, said.

"The ceremony wasn't an official wedding, but I had my wedding day. I think you get to the point where you think, 'I might not have this with a partner by my side, but why should I miss out?' That money was reserved for my wedding; it was a case of it's there, and why not use it for something I want to do?" she told the BBC.

Talking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Ms Wilkinson said that she splashed out 10,000 pounds (Rs 10,11,421) on the celebration after saving each month and adding any extra windfalls she had, such as bingo wins.

She was joined by 40 of her dearest family and friends during the ceremony that took place on September 30. Later in the evening, another 40 individuals joined the celebration at the tennis club across the street.

"No one stopped smiling all day, and everyone said what an amazing time they had," said Ms Wilkinson.

"Nearly every single one said, 'That's such a Sarah thing to do'."