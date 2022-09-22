UK Man Drinks At 67 Pubs In 17 Hours, Raise Funds For Dog Trust

Mr Crimp had beer, lager and liqueur shots (Picture credit: Unsplash)

A 22-year-old, Nathan Crimp from Brighton in the UK had a drink at 67 different pubs in a 24-hour period to break a record. In August, he created a GoFundMe campaign in which he urged people to donate money to a Dogs Trust. Mr Crimp took this challenge for his late dog Kara, who died of cancer in October 2020.

In his campaign note, Mr Crimp wrote, "On the 17th September 2022 I will attempt to beat Gareth Murphy's attempt of 54 pubs in 24 hours and register myself in the Guinness Book of World Records. Dressed as a dog (what else?!) I will travel around Brighton, attempting to visit 75 pubs and bars while raising money along the way."

On September 17, Mr Crimp claimed that he broke the record by visiting 67 pubs in 17 hours. He was assisted by his good friends Ollie and Archie. He had collected receipts and signatures from each pub attended.

This guy was a former pupil, friend and someone I mentored (MANY years ago!). He's doing a sponsored pub crawl to raise money for a local dog shelter/charity. Please give generously if you can.😀👏 #Sponsor WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT, 75 PUBS IN 24 HOURS

https://t.co/ZeosyZg3h8 — John Wells (@JPWPhoenix) September 13, 2022

In an interaction with Liverpool Echo, Mr Crimp talked about how he managed to break the record, "The plan was to try and keep it sober for the first 25 pubs, but that went out the window 15 pubs in. I had to mix it up a little bit, I tried to drink alcohol in one and non-alcoholic drink in another - trying to space it out."

The 22-year-old also said that this was one of the hardest things he has attempted in his life so far. "It was easily the hardest thing I've ever done, I completely underestimated just how hard it was actually going to be."

He had beer, lager and liqueur shots. Mr Crimp told the publication, "To drink that much liquid in such a short space of time-I must have packed away easily 20 to 30 litres. The hardest part was constantly having to go to the toilet, which took up the majority of the time."