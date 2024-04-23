UK Flat With Prison Cell In Living Room Lists For Rent At Rs 77,000 A Month

The flat has all the amenities, including modern flooring and features.

A studio apartment in the UK complete with its own prison cell has gone viral after it was listed for 750 pounds (Rs 77,187) a month. The property is located within a converted police station in Dudley, according to a listing on Taylors Estate and Lettings Agents. The police station was converted into blocks of flats after its closure in 2017, and the architect decided to keep at least one holding cell ahile designing the flat. The unusual property has intrigued social media users, who have come up with creative ideas on how to use this cell.

But despite the amusement, the estate agent described it as a "fantastic and unusual opportunity".

The flat has all the amenities, including modern flooring and features.

"A fantastic and unusual opportunity to make this ground floor and spacious studio apartment yours just having had a full refurb the property features a Holding Cell in the studio which is large enough for a living/dining and bedroom area," Taylors wrote on the page where the property is listed.

"The property also has an open plan modern style kitchen, three piece white shower room suite and benefits from having an intercom system with secure entry. Please note the property is offered on an unfurnished basis," the listing further said.

The reactions on social media were hilarious, with users saying they are "obsessed" with the unusual home.

Obsessed that the old Dudley police station has been converted to studio flats, and for one of the advertised lettings they've kept the holding cell as a “feature”. pic.twitter.com/RcIeZdomWg — Liam (@L4nkyLi4m) April 21, 2024

"Useful for when the kids act up," said one user. "I know some people who would pay extra for this," commented another.

"Would make a cute home office space. I'd put trailing/climbing plants in it," a third user said.