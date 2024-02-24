'Uber In India Is...': CEO Dara Khosrowshahi On Trying Shuttle Bus In Bengaluru

Mr Khosrowshahi is currently on a visit to India.

Uber Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dara Khosrowshahi recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post about trying the company's shuttle bus service in Bengaluru. Mr Khosrowshahi posted two pictures. The first image shows him sitting inside a vehicle along with his colleagues who worked on launching the Uber service. The second picture shows him standing outside the shuttle bus.

"Excited to check out the Uber Shuttle bus at our Bangalore office along with the hugely talented team behind it. Cars, bikes, autos and buses - Uber in India is a one-stop mobility hub," Mr Khosrowshahi wrote.

Take a look below:

Excited to check out the @Uber Shuttle bus 🚌 at our Bangalore office along with the hugely talented team behind it. Cars, bikes, autos and buses - Uber in India is a one-stop mobility hub. pic.twitter.com/YmRV65wGdW — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 22, 2024

The Uber CEO shared the post a few days back and since then it has amassed more than 60,000 views and hundreds of likes. People shared varied comments below the post. While some appreciated Mr Khosrowshahi's gesture of taking the shuttle bus, others poured in their suggestions for Uber.

"Fantastic to be able to adapt and innovate in the local context," wrote one user. "You should start these in all major cities of India. Especially in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai. If planned well, it can be a major game changer in reducing peak hour traffic congestion in cities," suggested another.

"Setting the bar high for CEO leadership. I love it," commented a third user.

"All looks good with the shuttle. For av real feel, i suggest you travel in Bangalore by Uber cab and experience the hassles of booking, low cleanliness in cars with no AC and few rough drivers," shared a fourth.

Notably, Uber Shuttle is a rideshare option that allows customers to book a seat on air-conditioned buses plying on pre-fixed routes. Customers can book their seat up to a week in advance and reach the pick-up point to take a shuttle. Uber Shuttle is currently available in a few cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mr Khosrowshahi is currently on a visit to India. During his trip, he also met with Indian business magnate Gautam Adani. Both Mr Khosrowshahi and Mr Adani expressed their appreciation for the Indian growth narrative and shared their collective vision for the subcontinent's future. Mr Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, took to social media platform X to share insights from their interaction.