Gautam Adani Meets Uber CEO, Hints At Future Collaborations

Mr Adani took to X to share insights from their interaction.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, currently on a visit to India, met with Indian business magnate Gautam Adani, signaling potential future collaborations between Uber and the Adani Group.

Both Mr Khosrowshahi and Mr Adani expressed their appreciation for the Indian growth narrative and shared their collective vision for the subcontinent's future. Mr Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, took to social media platform X to share insights from their interaction.

"Absolutely captivating chat with @dkhos, CEO of @Uber. His vision for Uber's expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity. Excited for future collaborations with Dara and his team! #UberIndia," Mr Adani wrote on X.

The meeting between Mr Khosrowshahi and Mr Adani, held over breakfast, was characterised as "absolutely terrific" by the Uber CEO. He said his company is dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in India, aligning with the country's green and renewable energy sector's rapid growth.

"An absolutely terrific conversation with @gautam_adani over delicious breakfast about India's phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship. @Uber is committed to scaling up shared mobility and accelerating transition to EVs - looking forward to take our partnership to the next level," Mr Khosrowshahi wrote on X.

The Adani Group has committed a substantial investment of approximately $100 billion over the next decade to bolster India's green energy transition, aiming to achieve 10 GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2027.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)