Internet Praises UAE-Based Businessman For Gifting Housekeeper Gadgets And Promising To Fund Her Studies

A touching moment from the UAE has gone viral, showing how a woman's life changed within seconds after her employer surprised her with gifts that could shape her future. The short Instagram video captured an emotional exchange that got viral on social media.

The clip shows Melvin Lassooy, founder of The Wolf Pack Group, talking to his housekeeper. He tells her that she's the best help he's ever had. He expresses his gratitude for cooking for him several meals a day and always ensuring his supplements and other essentials are ready on time.

Lassooy then reminds her that she once mentioned needing a laptop for her studies. He hands her a new laptop, and she immediately jumps with joy, the unexpected gift leaves her emotional.

Watch Video Here:

The surprising gifts don't stop there. Lassooy also gives her a new phone. He explains that he's doing all this because she's a truly wonderful person and admires her positive energy.

This heartwarming moment ends with a sweet hug, demonstrating how deeply the gift touched him.

Social Media Reaction

Social Media Users Praised Melvin for his gesture. One user wrote, "I want help you because I can."

Another user noted, "This is awesome bro, much respect."