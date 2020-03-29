Two Puppies Visit An Aquarium. Video Has Internet Saying 'Aww'

Odie and Carmel at the Georgia Aquarium.

Two puppies had a field day running around and making new friends at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta on Thursday. While the aquarium is temporarily closed to public due to the coronavirus crisis, staff at the Atlanta Humane Society took two of their puppies on a trip there - and gave the Internet a delightful video in the process.

According to the society, the puppy siblings, named Odie and Carmel, "made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends" at the aquarium. Viral footage of the trip shows the two small pups running around the aquarium and watching different fish.

Our puppies just had the best. day. ever.



They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF — Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has racked up a whopping 2.3 million views on Twitter, along with hundreds of adoring comments.

"Thank you for the PUPPIES! Puppies make EVERYTHING better!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Aww, I love this," said another.

Another video of the visit, shared by Georgia Aquarium, also shows Odie and Carmel nodding off after tiring themselves out. "No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat," they wrote while sharing the video.

No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat🐶🐶🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZoW9L4TKvU — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) March 26, 2020

These videos come as museums, aquariums, zoos and theme parks around the world temporarily shut their gates to visitors to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. Before this, it was a video of penguins waddling around an aquarium in Chicago that had left the Internet delighted.