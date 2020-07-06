Two Dogs vs A Huge Monitor Lizard In This Viral Video From Uttarakhand

Two dogs were filmed attacking a monitor lizard in Uttarakhand.

In a shocking video that is going viral on social media, a monitor lizard was seen trying to fend off a relentless attack from two dogs. The video, filmed recently in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, shows the huge reptile trying to climb a tree as two dogs appeared at the scene. The bizarre clip has gone viral on social media, eliciting a number of shocked responses from viewers.

The video shows one of the dogs grabbing the monitor lizard's tail and trying to drag it down from the pine tree it was trying to climb in a forested area in Adalikhal, Uttarakhand. After the canine successfully managed to drag it down, the monitor lizard attempted to run up the tree again. This time, its attempt to do so was thwarted by the second dog, who grabbed hold of it and began to tug at its tail. The dog eventually succeeded in pulling it down from the tree trunk.

The struggle, which lasted for more than three minutes, ended in favour of the monitor lizard as the people filming the scene managed to drive the dogs away. Take a look at the video below:

#NDTVBeeps | A monitor lizard fends off an attack by two stray dogs in an extraordinary video from Uttarakhand's Pauri district. pic.twitter.com/jz9K9VUKOm — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) July 6, 2020

The lizard reportedly escaped from the harrowing encounter unhurt, thanks to the intervention of the people filming the unusual scene. It was filmed scurrying to safety after the dogs were shooed away - though some on social media criticised the intervention for interfering in the natural food chain.

Monitor lizards are large lizards native to Africa, Asia, and Oceania. Around 80 species of monitor lizards are recognised, with the Bengal monitor (also known as common Indian monitor) being most widely distributed in the Indian subcontinent.