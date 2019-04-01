Viral: Twitter Users Reveal The Funniest Things Their Pets Have Done

What better way to brighten up a Monday morning than videos of animals doing funny things?

Offbeat | | Updated: April 01, 2019 09:57 IST
Twitter users reveal the silliest things their pets have ever done in hilarious thread.


What better way to brighten up a Monday morning than videos of animals doing funny things? Luckily for us, Twitter has just what the doctor ordered - pets in silly situations. When Twitter user Nicole Cliffe asked her followers to reveal the funniest things their pets have ever done, they delivered.

"What is the funniest thing a pet of yours has ever done?... Pics encouraged, particularly if relevant to the story," wrote Nicole. Her tweet quickly went viral with over 5,000 'likes' and more than 3,000 responses.

The viral tweet soon led to a ton of funny animal pics and videos on the microblogging website, and we collected some of the best ones for you. Take a look at some of the best responses:

Quid pro quo

This video of a German Shepherd using a cat flap has delighted over 11,000 Twitter users

Dog or bread?

One Twitter user spoke about how her cat does not understand personal space

And many shared hilarious pics of their cats in sticky situations

And a certain dog too

Aww

Which tweet made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comment section below.

Trending

