Viral: Twitter Users Reveal The Funniest Things Their Pets Have Done

Twitter users reveal the silliest things their pets have ever done in hilarious thread.

What better way to brighten up a Monday morning than videos of animals doing funny things? Luckily for us, Twitter has just what the doctor ordered - pets in silly situations. When Twitter user Nicole Cliffe asked her followers to reveal the funniest things their pets have ever done, they delivered.

"What is the funniest thing a pet of yours has ever done?... Pics encouraged, particularly if relevant to the story," wrote Nicole. Her tweet quickly went viral with over 5,000 'likes' and more than 3,000 responses.

What is the funniest thing a pet of yours has ever done? This is just a straight-up prompt tweet and I am quite confident we'll be glad of it.



Pics encouraged, particularly if relevant to the story. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) March 30, 2019

The viral tweet soon led to a ton of funny animal pics and videos on the microblogging website, and we collected some of the best ones for you. Take a look at some of the best responses:

Quid pro quo

I swear this is true:



Cats couldn't open the door, always wanted outside. Dogs could open the door, no interest in going outside.



One morning there's commotion. I go look: door's open, cats frolicking in snow. Dogs eating biscuits from the box knocked off the top of the fridge. — Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) March 30, 2019

This video of a German Shepherd using a cat flap has delighted over 11,000 Twitter users

my three month old german shepherd, having decided she'd had enough of being outside, elected not to wait the four seconds it would take me to stand up and open the door for her and instead shimmied through the cat flap pic.twitter.com/K1K3PC2qJu — ???? (@oscarewilde) March 30, 2019

Dog or bread?

Teebo will randomly do what we call “the loaf” where he just lays immobile on his back in order to be carried pic.twitter.com/gMjtarcI3j — Say (@high_r0lla) March 30, 2019

One Twitter user spoke about how her cat does not understand personal space

The cat does not understand alone time pic.twitter.com/OE74HoqwcN — Lauri King (@LauriKing15) March 31, 2019

And many shared hilarious pics of their cats in sticky situations

He really didn't know how to get back down. pic.twitter.com/yRd29anoPD — Ellen Keith (@theVIPatron) March 30, 2019

We stop paying attention to her for 10 minutes... pic.twitter.com/RQ3yR8Yqug — Gina Zoglio (@ginazoglio10) March 30, 2019

And a certain dog too

So, long story short, we ended up getting a dog door. pic.twitter.com/LldVXbZcJg — Renee Nickolas (@ReneeNickolas) March 30, 2019

Aww

After a tennis ball stuck in our lemon tree fell in front of her, my dog believed with all her doggie heart that the lemon tree was a tennis ball tree. She spent hours staring, waiting for the next ball to ripen and fall. Occasionally she would catch a lemon instead-DISAPPOINTED! — Calamity (@Calamityeyes) March 30, 2019

Which tweet made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comment section below.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.