Pet Cat Stands Guard Outside Odisha House To Prevent Cobra From Entering

A cat in Odisha has stunned the Internet by standing firm against a cobra.

The world today is full of fans of cat memes and funny cat videos - but these fur-balls don't seem to hesitate to up their status in our minds a level further. This time one of their kinds took to looking death right in the face. A pet cat in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, stood guarding a house while a menacing cobra lurked right in front of it. The daredevil cat did not give the snake any chance to enter the house till snake helpline workers reached the place to catch and transport the snake back to its natural habitat.

In the picture shared by news agency ANI, the white cat was photographed sitting alert in front of the house while the cobra with its spread hood waited in front of it. The cat stood guard for half an hour while locals waited for snake helpline workers to arrive. It was quite a feat for the cat as cobras are known to attack cats if conditions call for it. Sampath K Parida, a resident of the house, said that their cat is only one-and-a-half years old. "It lives with us like a family member," Mr Parida added.

The post garnered many reactions. Some chose to bring up their experiences with their protective cats. One user wrote, "Here's mine. Once they select you as their pet (see what I did there?), they will save you from the dangers which only they can see."

Another replied to the tweet saying, "Wow. This cat upgraded itself to a dog."

We also spotted creative minds spinning tiny stories around the incident. Likewise, a user wrote that the cat could have been in telling the snake, "Hey snakeyy snakerson, help me leave this place please."

Another user replied with an image that showed a cat looking into a mirror and seeing a lion there. He wrote, "Probably she saw this on the Internet."

A user explained the situation by elaborating on the "instinctive nature" of cats. He wrote that cats like to play a standoff with other creatures until one of them backs off.

Still, cat lovers thought this cat needed a good pat for what it did. One user recommended a treat for it and wrote, "She needs to be given 'wet chicken in gravy' cat food."

