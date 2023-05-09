Twitter User Shares How He Was Conned While Eating Dosa At Restaurant, Internet Concerned

He was forced to pay the additional bill

An Indian police service officer recently took to Twitter to share how he got conned at a restaurant by a free-loader. In a tweet on Monday, IPS officer Arun Bothra said he went to have a dosa at a restaurant and was left surprised to see two dosas mentioned in the bill. When he asked the waiter about it, he was told that another person at a different table took a masala dosa saying that he was accompanying the officer.

Before he could confront the person, he had already left, forcing Mr Bothra to pay the additional bill.

In a tweet, he wrote, ''Went to a restaurant alone to have a dosa. Was puzzled to see the bill that mentioned two dosa. On asking the waiter said one person sitting on the other side took a masala dosa saying that he was accompanying me. He had left by the time Bill came.''

The tweet generated a lot of reactions and comments, with some cracking jokes, while some were surprised to see an officer get conned.

One user wrote, ''Maybe your follower .. taking you for granted,'' while another commented, ''Wonder if the guy knew he was scamming a cop?'' A third said, ''Next time invite us.. we will keep an eye on the offender .. Jokes apart CCTV footage check karna tha to find out the freeloader.''

A fourth added, ''Surprisingly enough that the waiter didn't confirm from you before serving the order.'' A fifth said, ''Smart enough to outsmart a restaurant and an IPS officer, this guy deserves serious praise. Be thankful that it was just a dosa.''

Notably, Mr Bothra made headlines last year after he posted a hilarious tweet that left Twitter in stitches. In a tweet, he revealed how security officials asked him to open his hand baggage at Jaipur airport for further inspection, possibly after scanners picked up something unusual inside. Opening the suitcase revealed that it was choc-a-bloc full of fresh peas.

Arun Bothra, an Odisha cadre IPS officer, is quite active on Twitter. He has a following of over 2.6 lakh on the microblogging platform, where his posts range from funny to insightful.