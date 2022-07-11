Twitter User Explains 40 Concepts In 40 Tweets, 'Megathread' Goes Viral

A Twitter user has created a "megathread" and posted some useful life concepts, which made it trend on the platform. Describing the long thread, the user, Gurwinder, said it will explain 40 useful concepts in 40 tweets. He said it would take approximately seven minutes to go through it and has the value of a lifetime.

"My friends, a new MEGATHREAD has arrived! In 40 tweets I'll explain 40 useful concepts you should know. Reading time: 7 minutes. Value: a lifetime," he said in the first tweet starting the thread.

Thread: — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) July 8, 2022

In one of the tweets, he explained how Solomon's Paradox will help them solve their problems. "We're better at solving other people's problems than our own, because detachment yields objectivity. But Kross et al (2014) found viewing oneself in the 3rd person yields the same detachment, so when trying to help yourself, imagine you're helping a friend," Gurwinder said.

There are also tweets about various other things like Kurtosis Risk, Howard Hughes Syndrome, False Consensus Effect and Deferred Happiness Syndrome in which the Twitter user explained how flattery causes the most powerful people to develop the most distorted views of reality, predictions of others' behaviour can tell us more about the predictor and other Matrix-like concepts.

Gurwinder then talks about people who are struggling to become creative. "Pretend you're someone else, maybe Winston Churchill, or Lady Gaga, or Yoda. Continue to do your work while roleplaying as that person, imagining how they'd do your job. Enable you to think outside the box, this will."

The thread is creating a lot of buzz on Twitter. Many users find it informative, but also doubt if it can be finished in seven minutes.

"This is worth the time to read," commented a user. "Good read! Some of them hit closer to home than they should!" said another.