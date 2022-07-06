Twitter User Asks Anand Mahindra 'Are You An NRI?' His Response Wins Internet

Mr Mahindra also regularly interacts with his followers on various topics.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is famous for his quirky tweets, where he shares viral videos and offers life-changing advice. Mr Mahindra also regularly interacts with his followers on various topics. His latest post has attracted the attention of social media users because of Mr Mahindra's amusing reply to a Twitter user.

The response came on a post Mr Mahindra shared, which included pictures from July 4 celebrations in the United States. "Manhattan 4th of July Skyline," read the caption of the post. He also posted a video, creating a thread which showed celebrations around Manhattan.

Manhattan 4th of July Skyline. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/USnmmULw4a — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2022

The post revealed that Mr Mahindra was in the US on July 4, which is celebrated as Independence Day of the United States.

In response to one of his tweets, a user asked the industrialist, "Are you an NRI?" Many users asked Mr Mahindra to not pay attention to such questions, he gave an epic reply to the user which became a hit on the internet.

"Just visiting family in New York. So am an HRI. Heart (always) resident in India," said Mr Mahindra.

Just visiting family in New York. So am an HRI. Heart (always) resident in India….😊 https://t.co/ydzwTux9vr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2022

Twitter users were blown away by Mahindra Group chairman's reply. "That's a nice one ...I am an HRI, will steal this shamelessly," wrote a user.

"Well said Sir ... after all home is always where the heart is," said another.

