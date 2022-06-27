Twitter User Asks Anand Mahindra About His Qualification, Gets Epic Reply

Anand Mahindra is known for his interesting Twitter posts.

Businessman Anand Mahindra's Twitter posts often attract significant attention on social media. He keeps sharing with his followers, witty one-liners and important life lessons. But on Monday, the industrialist replied to a user who asked about his qualification and that post is now viral.

Mr Mahindra on Monday commented on a photo of a girl engrossed in a book while sitting near a forested area. The photo was shared by Twitter user Abhishek Dubey. "Today I was on a trip in the Staun area of Himachal, I was surprised to see this little girl sitting all alone studying writing notes, I cannot express how amazed I felt seeing the concentration she had in books. Brilliant," he said in the caption.

The industrialist was impressed by the girl's dedication and said in his post, "Beautiful photograph, Abhishek. She is my #MondayMotivation."

This particular reply, like his other post, quickly went viral, with people talking about the picture being inspirational. But one user posed a question to Mr Mahindra. "Sir may I know your qualification?" asked Viabhav SD.

Mr Mahindra gave a reply which won the internet. "Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience," said the 67-year-old.

Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience… https://t.co/azCKBgEacF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2022

Since being shared a few hours ago, Mr Mahindra's post has racked up more than 3,800 likes and has been retweeted nearly 100 times.

"Experience is bigger than any degrees," a user commented. "Experience is priceless! Not like a degree which has become a commodity nowadays!" said another.

"What a sweeping answer, Sir! More than qualifications, experience becomes more relevant in executive industries," commented a third user.