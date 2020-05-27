Kent Apologises For Atta Maker Ad Slammed As 'Classist', Offensive

Screenshots of Kent's Atta Maker ad have gone viral on Twitter.

Healthcare products company Kent RO Systems has issued an apology after a huge backlash over an advertisement that many criticised as "classist" on social media. "Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be infected," read the ad for Kent's Atta and Bread Maker, encouraging customers to invest in a product that would knead dough hands-free.

Kent issued a statement on Twitter this afternoon. "Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the Ad of Kent Atta & Bread Maker. It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn," wrote chairman Mahesh Gupta. " We support and respect all sections of the society," he added.

The ad, which has now been withdrawn, came amid the coronavirus pandemic - a time when many domestic helps have been left without work due to lockdown restrictions in place since March. Many Twitter users slammed the company for suggesting that only a house help's hands could be unclean.

"In a classist way the ad suggests that only a maid's hand could be unclean," wrote one Twitter user while sharing screenshots of the atta maker ad which features actor and brand ambassador Hema Malini.

"Not only is it unfair to service demographics by assuming all are unhygienic, also assumes me or my husband do not knead atta," another Twitter user wrote.

Screenshots of Kent's atta and bread maker advertisement, which first appeared on Instagram, have been going viral on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions:

IPS officer Arun Bothra was among those who criticized the ad.

Filmmaker Rakesh Sharma also joined the chorus of voices criticising the ad and slammed the company for "preying on fears" during a pandemic.

Many Twitter users agreed that the advertisement would only add to the discrimination that domestic helps are facing. Many Residents Welfare Associations in the national capital have banned the entry of helps, suggesting that they could be the potential carriers of the novel coronavirus as they live in densely populated clusters.