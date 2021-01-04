Twitter Shares Songs That Sum Up 2020 And They Are Hilarious

Take a look at some of the funniest entries to the #SumUp2020WithASong trend.

Twitter users are summing up 2020 with songs in this viral trend.

It would be safe to say that most people bid goodbye to 2020 with a sigh of relief. The year started with wildfires in Australia and came to be defined by the coronavirus pandemic. It introduced a new normal to the world - one where face masks and social distancing became the norm. Now, as 2021 offers a glimmer of hope with the arrival of vaccines, social media users are putting their own spin on classic songs to sum up 2020. 

The Twitter trend #SumUp2020WithASong has many netizens sharing songs that describe the ups and downs of last year. A number of songs have been given Covid-themed twists that allude to the new normal of hand sanitizers and face masks.  

It all started when a Twitter user asked people to describe 2020 with a song

Pretty soon, people were sharing their own take on 2020 through song lyrics

The year 2020 will be remembered for several paradigm-shifting developments. In March, the coronavirus pandemic changed the world as we knew it as offices across the world began to adopt work from home and online classes replaced the traditional classroom. This viral video captures the tumult of 2020 in under four minutes - taking the viewer through the Black Lives Matter movement and the wildfires in Australia, the protests in Belarus to the UN General Assembly. 

