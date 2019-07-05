Twitter Reacts To The Budget With Hilarious Memes

Many used humour to register their disappointment with the Budget.

Offbeat | | Updated: July 05, 2019 20:17 IST
Memes and jokes on the Budget flooded Twitter on Friday.


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first Budget has created a huge buzz on social media. The hashtag #Budget2019 was the top trend on Twitter for most part of the day as reactions to the Budget poured in. The government's decision to keep income tax slab rates unchanged drew the maximum reactions, spawning jokes and memes.

This man asked a very important question:

And a lot of jokes on Budget 2019 flooded Twitter:

Which meme made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.

