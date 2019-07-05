Twitter Reacts To The Budget With Hilarious Memes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first Budget has created a huge buzz on social media. The hashtag #Budget2019 was the top trend on Twitter for most part of the day as reactions to the Budget poured in. The government's decision to keep income tax slab rates unchanged drew the maximum reactions, spawning jokes and memes.
Many used humour to register their disappointment with the Budget.
Middle Class after the Budget :#Budget2019pic.twitter.com/MwZNLecw5k— Punarvasu (@punarvasuv) July 5, 2019
Middle class : is bar humko bumper benefits milenge????— Tweetera???? (@DoctorrSays) July 5, 2019
Govt : #Budget2019#BudgetForNewIndiapic.twitter.com/qqsXJZFfnx
middle class while listening #Budget2019pic.twitter.com/OgQTDu2ULm— Ankit Sadariya (@Er_ASP) July 5, 2019
Middle class looking for some benefits in budget.— Ashish Kulkarni (@Kulkarni1988) July 5, 2019
Govt:
#Budget2019pic.twitter.com/lVejNqJzry
#Budget2019— kreative_kartik.__ ???????? (@kartikeyapareek) July 5, 2019
Middle class after seeimg schemes for them : pic.twitter.com/Zwr6z23WYv
This man asked a very important question:
Half of budget has been declared, still there is no announcement on subsidy for annual subscription of Netflix, Prime and Hotstar. Is this the india we want to live in ? #Budget2019— Kabira Speaking (@thewordsofshiva) July 5, 2019
And a lot of jokes on Budget 2019 flooded Twitter:
Everyone on Indian Twitter right now. #Budget2019#BudgetForNewIndiapic.twitter.com/X7XQKOzUBq— Witty (@_prettywitty) July 5, 2019
Gold taxes increased by 2.5% and South Indians be like #Budget2019pic.twitter.com/NFZPkm961r— st_sh (@Xingfuu05) July 5, 2019
