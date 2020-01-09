Twitter Reacts After Prince Harry, Meghan Step Back As Senior Royals

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent," said Prince Harry and Meghan in a statement.

Twitter Reacts After Prince Harry, Meghan Step Back As Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to step back as senior royals.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family, the couple said in a shock announcement on Wednesday. In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan also said they plan to balance their time between the UK and North America and "work to become financially independent".

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, which was also posted on Instagram.

The unexpected announcement sent shockwaves running through social media. To many, it confirmed fears that Meghan had been struggling to cope with royal life and British media attention. The Duchess of Sussex had previously admitted that it had been a "struggle" becoming a mother while living under an intense media spotlight. The couple had also recently launched legal action against British tabloid The Mail on Sunday for alleged invasion of privacy.

Here is how Twitter users reacted to the news of Harry and Meghan stepping back as senior royals:

Many placed the blame directly on the intense media glare the couple has been subjected to.

Others applauded the step.

The announcement also led to some jokes

According to the BBC, no member of the royal family - including the Queen or Prince William - was consulted before Harry and Meghan put out their statement. Senior royals are said to be "hurt" by the announcement

Click for more trending news


Comments
Prince Harry and MeghanHarry and Meghansenior royals

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News