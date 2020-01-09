Twitter Reacts After Prince Harry, Meghan Step Back As Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to step back as senior royals.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family, the couple said in a shock announcement on Wednesday. In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan also said they plan to balance their time between the UK and North America and "work to become financially independent".

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, which was also posted on Instagram.

The unexpected announcement sent shockwaves running through social media. To many, it confirmed fears that Meghan had been struggling to cope with royal life and British media attention. The Duchess of Sussex had previously admitted that it had been a "struggle" becoming a mother while living under an intense media spotlight. The couple had also recently launched legal action against British tabloid The Mail on Sunday for alleged invasion of privacy.

Here is how Twitter users reacted to the news of Harry and Meghan stepping back as senior royals:

Many placed the blame directly on the intense media glare the couple has been subjected to.

Media: If Meghan and Harry don't like the attention they should take a back seat.



Meghan and Harry: *take a back seat*



Media: How dare they take a back seat! — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 9, 2020

The media: *constantly harasses and belittles Meghan and Harry*



Meghan and Harry: "Ok bye"



The media: "What could have possibly caused this" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 8, 2020

Others applauded the step.

The negative reactions to Meghan and Harry's decision to leave Britain is proof that toxic people would rather you to stick around and just take it. Kudos them for refusing to let miserables bully her for their own pleasure. Misery loves company #MeghanAndHarry — Ms. Siya Miti (@SiyaMiti_the1st) January 9, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they're stepping back as senior members of the royal family, working to become financially independent.



Prince Harry stepping away from his toxic family and racist british media so him and Meghan can live happily ever after. Love that. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 8, 2020

The announcement also led to some jokes

Meghan opens a cake shop in a small Canadian province, Harry runs a lumberjack cafe - they both join a local yoga class and then a stranger comes to town ... episode One of Megxit in Boonfort my new sitcom - next week a local dog causes chaos when it bites Lola the dance teacher pic.twitter.com/XbyhPDs183 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 8, 2020

Will Harry and Meghan start a YouTube channel now — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) January 9, 2020

British people: “time for Meghan and Prince Harry to relinquish their unearned privilege!1!1!!1!1!1”



*Relinquishes unearned privilege*



British people: pic.twitter.com/JjEHqsaCWy — Imbezzu (@ashindestad) January 8, 2020

According to the BBC, no member of the royal family - including the Queen or Prince William - was consulted before Harry and Meghan put out their statement. Senior royals are said to be "hurt" by the announcement