'You Had Ome Job': Twitter Mocks Typo In Donald Trump's State Of The 'Uniom' Ticket

"Address to Congress on the State of the Uniom," read a ticket meant for members of Congress and guests invited to Tuesday's address.
The ticket was brought to Twitter's notice by Raul M Grijalva, a Democrat politician who posted a photo of his ticket with the embarrassing mistake.
"Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom," the tweet said with a dig at Trump's Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniompic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018
But unlike previous typos, this one didn't come from the White House. The office of the Sergeant at Arms of the US House of Representatives, that oversees the printing of the invites, acknowledged the printing mistake. It's not clear how many tickets to the address had the typographical error.
"It was corrected immediately, and our office is redistributing the tickets," a spokesperson told AFP.
Despite the clarification, critics on social media had a field day.
Looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018
Is it possible that "President Donald Trump" is also a typo?https://t.co/EF0i817pZ1— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 30, 2018
Have to miss the State of Uniom. Going to covfefe in Nambia and Normay— Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) January 29, 2018
You had ome job!!!— Elizabeth F Cohen (@alixabeth) January 29, 2018
The state of the uniom is strong.— Max Temkin (@MaxTemkin) January 29, 2018
Trump: "Nothing says 'stable genius' like State of the Uniom. Period."#SOTU#Snark— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) January 30, 2018
Doesn't State of The "Uniom" perfectly encapsulate the Trump Presidency?— Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) January 30, 2018
A simple mistake leading to national embarrassment followed by a motley clean-up crew, who if they had just paid a tiny bit closer attention, could have avoided all the headache in the first place.
Somewhere in the Capitol, somebody's laughing with delight over his State of the Uniom handy work.January 30, 2018
Trump's enraged, and can barely control himself.Comments
Excited for the State of the Uniom pic.twitter.com/DShjjG6uDi— Jonathan Mergy (@jmergy) January 30, 2018
In his first year in office, Donald Trump has given social media many gems like "unpresidented" and "honered" but it was "covfefe" that gained legendary status with its absurdity. In May last year, perhaps while wanting to type "coverage", the US President tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe". Despite deleting it six hours later and a joke on himself, the Trumpism became a staple on late-night comedies, parody sketches and Twitter jokes on the POTUS.
With AFP inputs
