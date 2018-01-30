'You Had Ome Job': Twitter Mocks Typo In Donald Trump's State Of The 'Uniom' Ticket

The error was not made by Donald Trump but it didn't matter to Twitter

January 30, 2018
The ticket was brought to Twitter's notice by Democrat politician Raul M Grijalva

A glaring typo in the tickets for US President Donald Trump's maiden State of the Union address is proving to be fodder for social media.

"Address to Congress on the State of the Uniom," read a ticket meant for members of Congress and guests invited to Tuesday's address.

The ticket was brought to Twitter's notice by Raul M Grijalva, a Democrat politician who posted a photo of his ticket with the embarrassing mistake.

"Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom," the tweet said with a dig at Trump's Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
 
But unlike previous typos, this one didn't come from the White House. The office of the Sergeant at Arms of the US House of Representatives, that oversees the printing of the invites, acknowledged the printing mistake. It's not clear how many tickets to the address had the typographical error.

"It was corrected immediately, and our office is redistributing the tickets," a spokesperson told AFP.

Despite the clarification, critics on social media had a field day.
 
In his first year in office, Donald Trump has given social media many gems like "unpresidented" and "honered" but it was "covfefe" that gained legendary status with its absurdity. In May last year, perhaps while wanting to type "coverage", the US President tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe". Despite deleting it six hours later and a joke on himself, the Trumpism became a staple on late-night comedies, parody sketches and Twitter jokes on the POTUS.

With AFP inputs

