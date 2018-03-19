Twitter Is Laughing Hard At This Woman's Meltdown On A Theme Park Ride

Megan Connolly (right) is an Irish football player, currently studying in USA

The moment my soul left my body.. pic.twitter.com/xHJNLLI8bp — Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) March 16, 2018

You might want to turn the sound....down a little bit for this. https://t.co/btS5sw2MIp — Ewan McTaggart (@ewanmct) March 18, 2018

Why is is that someone's screams of terror can be so hilarious? https://t.co/iBxBZRsdpz — Anthony Higgins (@2057Anthony) March 18, 2018

@Singleshot25 been there...even that moment when ur teetering before shooting up and u thinking, "Y tf am I doing this?" — David Ferguson (@jaxbucsfan4life) March 17, 2018

Her pal laughing has creased me. — Nikki. (@nicnakpaddywak1) March 18, 2018

The left is me in my 20s and the right is me now — Sarah (@sarah786ali) March 18, 2018

How do you scream that many times in a row — AKER (@xBakerr) March 19, 2018

You're a good sport Megan! And you have great lungs. I recommend you try out for a scream scene in a movie! — QueenRed (@Queenredwine) March 18, 2018

This what she sounds like lmao pic.twitter.com/LpkxRoobyH — Arturo (@Arturo133Arturo) March 18, 2018