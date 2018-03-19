Twitter Is Laughing Hard At This Woman's Meltdown On A Theme Park Ride

In the video, Megan sits on a slingshot ride with a friend at a funfair in Florida. As her friend cheers her on, the athlete already seems nervous about what is to come. Megan's unease is quite apparent even when the ride is barely rocking them back and forth, while still on ground.
"Oh my god, I am f***ing freaking out," she exclaims with her eyes closed.
Just seconds later, you see the reason why the video is viral.
As the ride catapults the two women 300 feet into the sky, both have very, very different reactions to it.
Megan screams all the way to the top as her friend laughs at her dramatic reaction, even begging her to stop. She screams for over 20 seconds. Non-stop. Yes, we counted.
While at the top, the footballer pleads to be brought back to the ground. Her friend is still choking while laughing, by the way.
The video posted by Ms Connolly on her Twitter profile has over 800,000 views and 64,000 retweets in about two days.
"The moment my soul left my body," she captions the hilarious video.
Trust us, this video is one of the funniest things you'll watch today. Even better with headphones.
The moment my soul left my body.. pic.twitter.com/xHJNLLI8bp— Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) March 16, 2018
Ms Connolly explained her reaction to The Independent.
The hilarious clip made it to Twitter moments with reactions to both the repeated screaming and her friend's incessant laughing.
You might want to turn the sound....down a little bit for this. https://t.co/btS5sw2MIp— Ewan McTaggart (@ewanmct) March 18, 2018
Why is is that someone's screams of terror can be so hilarious? https://t.co/iBxBZRsdpz— Anthony Higgins (@2057Anthony) March 18, 2018
@Singleshot25 been there...even that moment when ur teetering before shooting up and u thinking, "Y tf am I doing this?"— David Ferguson (@jaxbucsfan4life) March 17, 2018
Her pal laughing has creased me.— Nikki. (@nicnakpaddywak1) March 18, 2018
The left is me in my 20s and the right is me now— Sarah (@sarah786ali) March 18, 2018
How do you scream that many times in a row— AKER (@xBakerr) March 19, 2018
You're a good sport Megan! And you have great lungs. I recommend you try out for a scream scene in a movie!— QueenRed (@Queenredwine) March 18, 2018
The moment summed up in a GIF
This what she sounds like lmao pic.twitter.com/LpkxRoobyH— Arturo (@Arturo133Arturo) March 18, 2018
