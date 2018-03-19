Twitter Is Laughing Hard At This Woman's Meltdown On A Theme Park Ride

As the ride catapults the two women 300 feet into the sky, both have very, very different reactions to it.

March 19, 2018
Megan Connolly (right) is an Irish football player, currently studying in USA

Ever went on an amusement park ride after much hesitation and instantly regretted it? Megan Connolly know that feeling all too well. And now, so does all of Twitter thanks to a viral video of the Irish footballer having a total meltdown while on a theme park ride.

In the video, Megan sits on a slingshot ride with a friend at a funfair in Florida. As her friend cheers her on, the athlete already seems nervous about what is to come. Megan's unease is quite apparent even when the ride is barely rocking them back and forth, while still on ground.

"Oh my god, I am f***ing freaking out," she exclaims with her eyes closed.

Just seconds later, you see the reason why the video is viral.

As the ride catapults the two women 300 feet into the sky, both have very, very different reactions to it.

Megan screams all the way to the top as her friend laughs at her dramatic reaction, even begging her to stop. She screams for over 20 seconds. Non-stop. Yes, we counted.

While at the top, the footballer pleads to be brought back to the ground. Her friend is still choking while laughing, by the way.

The video posted by Ms Connolly on her Twitter profile has over 800,000 views and 64,000 retweets in about two days.

"The moment my soul left my body," she captions the hilarious video.

Trust us, this video is one of the funniest things you'll watch today. Even better with headphones.
 
Ms Connolly explained her reaction to The Independent.

"So many thoughts were going through my head, like 'your seat is going to open when you're 300 feet in the air and well it's not going to end well'," she told the website.
The hilarious clip made it to Twitter moments with reactions to both the repeated screaming and her friend's incessant laughing.

 
The moment summed up in a GIF
 
Who are you while on a theme park ride: Megan Connolly or her friend? Let us know in the comments section below!

