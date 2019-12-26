Twitter Is Full Of Jokes On Last Solar Eclipse Of The Decade

Here is how Twitter is reacting to the last solar eclipse of the decade.

The last solar eclipse or surya grahan of the decade began at 7.59 am this morning. A solar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the moon casts a shadow on parts of the earth. While in partial and annual solar eclipses, the moon only blocks a part of the sun, it can get almost as dark as night during a full solar eclipse. In India, the partial eclipse will be visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi today. The maximum eclipse would occur at 10:47 am IST.

The solar eclipse, and the various myths and superstitions associated with it, have inspired a number of hilarious jokes on Twitter. Some people believe that cooking and eating during a solar eclipse is dangerous, while others say that stepping out at all during an eclipse can be hazardous.

We collected some of the best Twitter jokes on the solar eclipse to make you laugh out loud. Take a look:

The cloud cover that ruined the solar eclipse-watching experience for many also led to jokes on Twitter

It is dangerous to see solar eclipses through naked eyes. Looking at the sun directly during a solar eclipse can lead to permanent damage to the retina. To view the solar eclipse, one must special eclipse glasses, scientists say.

Were you able to view the last solar eclipse of the decade? Let us know using the comments section.

