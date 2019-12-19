Twitter Amused By Bengaluru Man's Cheeky Query To Police

A Bengaluru man's question to the city police has amused many.

Bengaluru City Police wrote on its official Twitter handle @BlrCityPolice on Wednesday: "Section 144 (of the CrPC) imposed throughout the city. Educational institutions, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic."

One Twitter user responded by asking: "Will it be a dry day tomorrow?" His tweet has received over 60 retweets and more than 500 likes.

Will it be a dry day tomorrow? 🤔 — Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019

It even got a response from the police, who tweeted to allay his fears: "Everything will run normal," Bengaluru Police wrote.

The Twitter user was not done yet. He responded: "Thank you Saaaar, you made my day."

One user remarked: "Man's got his priorities right."

"Our local hero -- a concerned citizen asking an important question," commented a Twitter user.

Another posted: "What Bengali thinks today, India will think tomorrow."

One post read: "Even I wanted an answer to this question. Thanks."

"Corrected: Everything will rum normal," said one user.