Twitter Aces German Embassy's Question On Chenab Bridge

The German Embassy in India was in the mood for some quizzing on Tuesday. Sharing an image of the Chenab Rail Bridge, the Embassy's Twitter handle posed a question to its followers. "German design and engineering company help complete construction of the world's highest rail bridge. Guess where?" Social media users took no time to identify the iconic structure. Several users expressed their pride over the construction of such a bridge in the country. It has been built at a cost of Rs 1,486 crores.

Reacting to the quick answers, the Embassy's Twitter handle said, "Impressive! So many of you got it right! Yes, it is indeed the iconic #ChenabArchBridge, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari. With an arch span of 467m and a length of 1.315km, it is the world's highest railway bridge."

One user wrote, "India is not behind other countries. In fact, India is far ahead of other developed countries in many fields."

Look at India in information technology, Pharma, Space technology, Nuclear energy technology, Fast breeder reactor technology etc

Another user said it was a proud moment. "Great to know that the world's highest rail bridge is in my country."

The construction of the arch of the bridge was completed on Monday. The Northern Railways termed the achievement a milestone, given that it soars 359 metres above the bed of the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "A moment of pride for India! The arch of Chenab bridge, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari has been completed. With an arch span of 467m, it is the world's highest railway bridge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision to connect India has inspired the Railway family to scale new heights."

"This bridge is 1,315-metre long and is the highest railway bridge in the world being 359 metres above the river bed level. It will be 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France," the railway ministry said.

Chenab Rail Bridge is being constructed as a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project. The 1.3-kilometre-long bridge is expected to boost connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

