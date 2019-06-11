Twinkle Khanna's Thoughts On Dieting Will Make You Say 'Same'

A photo shared by Twinkle Khanna on Instagram.

Twinkle Khanna's alter ego is spouting some very relatable gyaan on Instagram. Everyone who has ever started a diet, only to give up after a day or two, will definitely chuckle at 'Baba Twinkdev' and her Tuesday thoughts. The actress-turned-author took to the photo sharing app this morning to talk about diets, calories and the importance of not giving up in her trademark humourous style.

"If going around in circles burnt calories I would already be a size zero instead of starting yet another diet and calling it day 1," wrote Twinkle Khanna on Instagram. To her post, she added a hilarious hashtag - Full stop is a zero who stuck to her diet.

Clearly, Ms Khanna's Tuesday thoughts are 'weighing' heavy on her.

Take a look at her hilarious post below:

Since being shared online, the post, signed Baba Twinkdev, has collected more than 7,000 'likes'. It has also collected hundreds of comments, with many praising the actress for her witticism and others calling the post "relatable".

"You are hilarious. In love with your sense of humour," wrote one person in the comments section. "Baba Twinkdev is funny," said another. "Please be my new best friend lol you're amazing!" a third added.

While we wait for more pearls of wisdom from Baba Twinkdev, do let us know what you think of her post using the comments section.