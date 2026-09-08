Turkish Politician Spends 47 Seconds Meticulously Arranging Mics Before Speech, Internet Amused

Turkey's main opposition party leader Ozgur Ozel has caught the internet's attention with a brief but oddly satisfying moment during a press conference in Edirne. As Ozel prepared to address the media, he noticed that the microphones arranged on the podium were uneven and out of alignment. Instead of immediately beginning his speech, the opposition leader paused to fix them.

For nearly 50 seconds, the Republican People's Party (CHP) chief carefully adjusted the microphones, shifting their positions and angles one by one until they formed a neat and symmetrical row. Even after making the initial adjustments, he continued fine-tuning their placement until he appeared satisfied with the arrangement.

Watch the video here:

The unusual and quirky moment quickly went viral across social media platforms. Many jokingly described it as Ozel's inner perfectionist taking over, while others found the meticulous routine oddly relatable and satisfying.

The clip has since drawn plenty of humorous reactions, with viewers amused by the politician's intense focus on getting the microphones perfectly aligned before getting on with the serious business of the press briefing.

One user wrote, "I think the guy's got a straight-up obsession with technological gadgets..."

Another commented, "I laughed so hard, I have these meaningless obsessions too, like 'Everything should look neat and nice,' but it turned out to such a lovely sight." You can tell what kind of person someone is from these little habits of theirs."

A third added, "As a Virgo, I totally get what you're doing because those colours shouldn't just sit there like that; first, you put the reds in the corners, which is exactly what I would've done too, but I would've left it at that, then you went with a red and a black pattern this time, and that left two reds in the middle, but whatever."