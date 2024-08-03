Truth Behind Viral Pic Of Shooter Using Mirror To Hit Target At Paris Olympics

Just a few days after Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec became an internet sensation for his nonchalant style at the Paris Olympics 2024, another photograph also became viral. The new photograph showed a man aiming at a target behind him while looking at a mirror.

As the image captured attention on social media, many started praising the shooter as a "new legend" and also linked him to the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Olympics has a new legend.

However, later it turned out that the viral photograph was fake. The image was actually Photoshopped and had nothing to do with the ongoing games in Paris.

As per reports, the person shown in the image is not a shooter, but Pongsak Pongsuwan, who is an actor and comedian from Thailand. The image has been delicately cropped from the popular Thai game show “Ching Roi Ching Lan”.

The viral image of the Olympic shooter is actually photoshopped. It was taken from this show:





As seen in the video, one can easily identify how the actor-comedian's image has been Photoshopped from the show and a background of the Paris Olympics was added to it.

Fans commented on the thread by praising Yusuf Dikec who won a silver, Mixed 50m Pistol event. Dikec, 51, became an instant hit on social media not just for his shooting skills, but for his casual way of participating in the Olympics event without any special gear.

The only legend I know

Nah, he is still my fighter ????

There is no one who can ever convince me against this guy. He is my GOAT!!

While shooters are seen wearing ear protectors and use lenses for precision as well as to avoid blurring, Dikec took part in Mixed 50m Pistol event at the Chateauroux Shooting Complex without any of those. Instead, he was seen wearing prescribed glasses and even casually put his non-shooting hand inside his pocket. He ended up securing a silver medal along with Sevval Ilayda Tarha.