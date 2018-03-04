Truck Rams Car At Toll Booth. Horror Caught On Camera

CommentsCGTN, begins with a black car standing at the toll booth. The truck comes in from behind and not only crashes into the car, it continues pushing the car ahead, past the booth. According to CGTN, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after its breaks failed.
The video makes for a quite a terrifying watch. Take a look:
Shocking footage shows an out-of-control truck slamming into car at a toll gate due to brake failure in NW China's Yinchuan City https://t.co/vcZ5TzQOylpic.twitter.com/MUnUmnkhou- CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 3, 2018
