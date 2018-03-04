Truck Rams Car At Toll Booth. Horror Caught On Camera

Video makes for a quite a terrifying watch

Offbeat | | Updated: March 04, 2018 13:51 IST
25 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Truck Rams Car At Toll Booth. Horror Caught On Camera

The video was recorded in Yinchuan, China, on March 1.

Scary footage of an out-of-control truck slamming into a car at a toll booth has been caught on camera. The video, recorded on March 1 in Yinchuan, China, shows the truck coming out of nowhere and banging into the car at the booth. Luckily, both the driver and the passengers in the car escaped the accident with only minor injuries.

Comments
Close [X]
The 44-second-long video, posted on Twitter by CGTN, begins with a black car standing at the toll booth. The truck comes in from behind and not only crashes into the car, it continues pushing the car ahead, past the booth. According to CGTN, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after its breaks failed.

The video makes for a quite a terrifying watch. Take a look:
 

Click for more trending news




For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

Trending

ChinaaccidentCaught on Camera

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2018Tripura ElectionMeghalaya ElectionNagaland ElectionLIVE TVSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................