Truck Rams Car At Toll Booth. Horror Caught On Camera

The video was recorded in Yinchuan, China, on March 1.

Shocking footage shows an out-of-control truck slamming into car at a toll gate due to brake failure in NW China's Yinchuan City https://t.co/vcZ5TzQOylpic.twitter.com/MUnUmnkhou - CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 3, 2018

Scary footage of an out-of-control truck slamming into a car at a toll booth has been caught on camera. The video, recorded on March 1 in Yinchuan, China, shows the truck coming out of nowhere and banging into the car at the booth. Luckily, both the driver and the passengers in the car escaped the accident with only minor injuries. The 44-second-long video, posted on Twitter by CGTN , begins with a black car standing at the toll booth. The truck comes in from behind and not only crashes into the car, it continues pushing the car ahead, past the booth. According to CGTN, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after its breaks failed.The video makes for a quite a terrifying watch. Take a look:Click for more trending news

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.