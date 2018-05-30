Truck Overturns On Highway, 18 Million Chicken Feathers Cover Road

"Apparently the load spilled 40,000 lbs of chicken feathers," the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted. One of their traffic engineers also did the math to figure out that 40,000 pounds of feathers equaled roughly 18 million feathers - from 2,300 chickens.
One of our traffic engineers did the math - 40,000 lbs of chicken feathers = 18 million feathers (they still weigh the same as 40,000 lbs of bricks, however). With 8,000 feathers on a chicken that's almost 2,300 chickens worth of feathers. pic.twitter.com/ukd29bkWKG- WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 23, 2018
The feathers were being transported from Foster Farms, reports Fox News.
The Washington State Department of Transportation also tweeted videos of the site of the crash.
And now the feather scooping operation begins! pic.twitter.com/b8c3YI8Ub5- WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 23, 2018
The road was opened up by 7.30 am in the morning, but by that time a huge backlog of traffic had already formed on the highway.
CommentsThe Seattle Times reports that the driver has been cited for negligent driving and fined.
This is not the first time that unlikely objects have spilled over on roads to cause traffic jams. Earlier this month, 12 tonnes of liquid chocolate spilled on a highway in Poland. Before that, it was 1 lakh eggs in China and 30,000 beer bottles in Germany that caused traffic jams when they spilled over on the road.
trending news