Truck Overturns On Highway, 18 Million Chicken Feathers Cover Road

That is over 18,000 kilograms of feathers

Offbeat | | Updated: May 30, 2018 14:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Truck Overturns On Highway, 18 Million Chicken Feathers Cover Road

The chicken feathers spilled over on a highway in Washington. (Representational Image)

A truck carrying over 18,000 kilograms of chicken feathers overturned on an interstate highway in Washington, USA, a week ago - leaving plenty of commuters with ruffled feathers as their morning commute was delayed for hours. According to Fox News, the crash happened at 3.30 am in the morning, after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the accident.

"Apparently the load spilled 40,000 lbs of chicken feathers," the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted. One of their traffic engineers also did the math to figure out that 40,000 pounds of feathers equaled roughly 18 million feathers - from 2,300 chickens.
 
The feathers were being transported from Foster Farms, reports Fox News.

The Washington State Department of Transportation also tweeted videos of the site of the crash.
 
The road was opened up by 7.30 am in the morning, but by that time a huge backlog of traffic had already formed on the highway.

Comments
The Seattle Times reports that the driver has been cited for negligent driving and fined.

This is not the first time that unlikely objects have spilled over on roads to cause traffic jams. Earlier this month, 12 tonnes of liquid chocolate spilled on a highway in Poland. Before that, it was 1 lakh eggs in China and 30,000 beer bottles in Germany that caused traffic jams when they spilled over on the road.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

highway spillHighway accidentsWashington

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................