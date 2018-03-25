Trending: 15 Hilariously Relatable Tweets That'll Make You Say #ImSoIndian 

Using the hashtag #ImSoIndian, Twitterati are sharing hilarious observations on typically desi behaviour

#IAmSoIndian that I did 4 years of Engineering before deciding what I actually wanted to do with my life. â€” Abhi (@HumorGyan) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that the moment the captain announces * Cabin Crew, ready for landing*, I stand near the exit of the plane. â€” Himanshu Shekhar (@hsverma) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian That my new clothes will eventually become pocha. — Shivam (@shivam_mundhada) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that i have a polythene bag which is full of polythene bags... â€” HUKUM (@AsliHukum) March 25, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I look for bargain button while shopping online. â€” PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I search for extra dhaniya and mirchi option while ordering groceries online. â€” bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I usually win the Bargaining arguments by saying "arre bhaiya ham toh Regular k customer hain" â€” Akram (@akramismm) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian I buy 3 sizes big clothes for my children.. do-teen saal toh chalna chahiye. â€” Hema J (@Hema_quotes) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian ki 5 star hotel room se checkout karne se pehle bache hue soap,shampoo and tea packets lena na bhoolun. â€” Mandir wale baba (@IdharBhiDekhLe) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian every day 3-4 aunties asks 'Beti shadi kab korogi? â€” Nancy Arora (@2bottle_down) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that when lights are out, i check my neighbour's house first. â€” Anshu Jain (@smalltowngirla1) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that this is how our 10 year old remote control looks like. PS don't miss out on the rubberband pic.twitter.com/IYHRaFyozI â€” Raina ji ki Ladki (@sneha_raina98) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that even months after buying a new car I don't remove seat's plastic wrappers!! pic.twitter.com/EBVWvKTGM3 â€” hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that believe this pic taken by NASA is india on diwali night. pic.twitter.com/kAf5PILeIY â€” Sardar G (@sarcasticsardar) March 24, 2018