Trending: 15 Hilariously Relatable Tweets That'll Make You Say #ImSoIndian 

We've compiled the 15 best tweets for you here:
How many engineers can relate to this?
#IAmSoIndian that I did 4 years of Engineering before deciding what I actually wanted to do with my life.â€” Abhi (@HumorGyan) March 24, 2018
*Buries head in shame*
#IAmSoIndian that the moment the captain announces * Cabin Crew, ready for landing*, I stand near the exit of the plane.â€” Himanshu Shekhar (@hsverma) March 24, 2018
When you already know the ultimate fate of your clothes - especially those t-shirts
#IAmSoIndian That my new clothes will eventually become pocha.— Shivam (@shivam_mundhada) March 24, 2018
Guilty of this!
#IAmSoIndian that i have a polythene bag which is full of polythene bags...â€” HUKUM (@AsliHukum) March 25, 2018
True story
#IAmSoIndian that I look for bargain button while shopping online.â€” PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) March 24, 2018
Has anyone ever paid for dhaniya and mirchi?
#IAmSoIndian that I search for extra dhaniya and mirchi option while ordering groceries online.â€” bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) March 24, 2018
Bargaining 101
#IAmSoIndian that I usually win the Bargaining arguments by saying "arre bhaiya ham toh Regular k customer hain"â€” Akram (@akramismm) March 24, 2018
"You'll grow into it" is something we all heard from our moms
#IAmSoIndian I buy 3 sizes big clothes for my children.. do-teen saal toh chalna chahiye.â€” Hema J (@Hema_quotes) March 24, 2018
We've all done this
#IAmSoIndian ki 5 star hotel room se checkout karne se pehle bache hue soap,shampoo and tea packets lena na bhoolun.â€” Mandir wale baba (@IdharBhiDekhLe) March 24, 2018
Sigh... so true
#IAmSoIndian every day 3-4 aunties asks 'Beti shadi kab korogi?â€” Nancy Arora (@2bottle_down) March 24, 2018
"Sharma ji ke ghar mein light hai kya?"
#IAmSoIndian that when lights are out, i check my neighbour's house first.â€” Anshu Jain (@smalltowngirla1) March 24, 2018
Exactly what my remote control looks like
#IAmSoIndian that this is how our 10 year old remote control looks like. PS don't miss out on the rubberband pic.twitter.com/IYHRaFyozIâ€” Raina ji ki Ladki (@sneha_raina98) March 24, 2018
Gotta preserve that new car feeling
#IAmSoIndian that even months after buying a new car I don't remove seat's plastic wrappers!! pic.twitter.com/EBVWvKTGM3â€” hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) March 24, 2018
Gym rats, do you agree?
#IAmSoIndian that I pick heavier weights whenever @BeingSalmanKhan bhai's songs play in the gym. #GymFreak#BhaiLoveâ€” Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) March 24, 2018
#IAmSoIndian that believe this pic taken by NASA is india on diwali night. pic.twitter.com/kAf5PILeIYâ€” Sardar G (@sarcasticsardar) March 24, 2018
Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani
