Here's a Twitter trend that will make you ROFL.

Offbeat | | Updated: March 25, 2018 12:52 IST
Trending: 15 Hilariously Relatable Tweets That'll Make You Say #ImSoIndian 

Using the hashtag #ImSoIndian, Twitterati are sharing hilarious observations on typically desi behaviour

New Delhi:  Here's a Twitter trend that will make you ROFL. The hashtag #ImSoIndian has been trending practically all weekend on Twitter. Twitterati are using it to share all kinds of desi behaviour that is oh-so-relatable. From the t-shirts that end up as pochas to that one plastic bag full of plastic bags that we're all guilty of owning, reading these tweets is guaranteed to make you laugh out loud and say #ImSoIndian. 

We've compiled the 15 best tweets for you here:

How many engineers can relate to this?
 

*Buries head in shame*
 

When you already know the ultimate fate of your clothes - especially those t-shirts
 

Guilty of this!
 

True story
 

Has anyone ever paid for dhaniya and mirchi?
 

Bargaining 101
 

"You'll grow into it" is something we all heard from our moms 
 

We've all done this
 

Sigh... so true
 

"Sharma ji ke ghar mein light hai kya?"
 

Exactly what my remote control looks like
 

Gotta preserve that new car feeling
 

Gym rats, do you agree?
 

Comments
Is there anyone who didn't fall for this? 

Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani

