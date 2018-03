Trending: 15 Hilariously Relatable Tweets That'll Make You Say #ImSoIndian 

Using the hashtag #ImSoIndian, Twitterati are sharing hilarious observations on typically desi behaviour

#IAmSoIndian that I did 4 years of Engineering before deciding what I actually wanted to do with my life. — Abhi (@HumorGyan) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that the moment the captain announces * Cabin Crew, ready for landing*, I stand near the exit of the plane. — Himanshu Shekhar (@hsverma) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian That my new clothes will eventually become pocha. — Shivam (@shivam_mundhada) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that i have a polythene bag which is full of polythene bags... — HUKUM (@AsliHukum) March 25, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I look for bargain button while shopping online. — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I search for extra dhaniya and mirchi option while ordering groceries online. — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I usually win the Bargaining arguments by saying "arre bhaiya ham toh Regular k customer hain" — Akram (@akramismm) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian I buy 3 sizes big clothes for my children.. do-teen saal toh chalna chahiye. — Hema J (@Hema_quotes) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian ki 5 star hotel room se checkout karne se pehle bache hue soap,shampoo and tea packets lena na bhoolun. — Mandir wale baba (@IdharBhiDekhLe) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian every day 3-4 aunties asks 'Beti shadi kab korogi? — Nancy Arora (@2bottle_down) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that when lights are out, i check my neighbour's house first. — Anshu Jain (@smalltowngirla1) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that this is how our 10 year old remote control looks like. PS don't miss out on the rubberband pic.twitter.com/IYHRaFyozI — Raina ji ki Ladki (@sneha_raina98) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that even months after buying a new car I don't remove seat's plastic wrappers!! pic.twitter.com/EBVWvKTGM3 — hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that believe this pic taken by NASA is india on diwali night. pic.twitter.com/kAf5PILeIY — Sardar G (@sarcasticsardar) March 24, 2018

Here's a Twitter trend that will make you ROFL. The hashtag #ImSoIndian has been trending practically all weekend on Twitter. Twitterati are using it to share all kinds of desi behaviour that is oh-so-relatable. From the t-shirts that end up as pochas to that one plastic bag full of plastic bags that we're all guilty of owning, reading these tweets is guaranteed to make you laugh out loud and say #ImSoIndian.